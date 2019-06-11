Secondary school heads support implementation of new curriculum

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (KESSHA) says it supports the implementation of the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC).

Thus, the association has vowed to ensure the new education system graduates are of high quality.

KESSHA Chairman Kahi Indimuli told the association conference Tuesday that the school heads had in 2012 conducted a study that called for 8-4-4 reform.

Indimuli said they cannot go back now but called for dialogue on where to situate Junior Secondary.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



” We support CBC implementation; we had in 2012 conducted a study that called for 8-4-4 reform. We can’t go back. We need a discussion on where to situate Junior Secondary; we can’t just place it in Primary just because of empty classrooms at that level” He said.

KESSHA also called for review of funding system for secondary schools.

The theme for this year’s KESSHA Conference is ‘Improving access and equitable learning for 100% transition’.

The Kenya National Union of Teachers is opposed to the implementation of CBC claiming there were no consultations.

Meanwhile, CS George Magoha has ordered education officials to move round the country to inspect schools to investigate the status of textbooks provision and CBC implementation.

Magoha directed the school heads to ensure no ghost schools exist in the country.

” We’ve reduced burning of schools by 75pc in 2019 compared with same time last year.” He said