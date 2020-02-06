Secondary school principals urged to minimize cost of school uniforms

The Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Dr. Belio Kipsang has asked principals of Secondary Schools to minimize the cost of school uniforms.

Dr. Kipsang said children should not be denied access to secondary education due to the cost of uniform.

The PS said this after enrolling two students who had not joined form one in Nkaimurunya mixed secondary school in Kajiado North Sub country Wednesday.

Dr. Kipsang said a total of 1,061,000 pupils out of 1,088,986 who sat the 2019 KCPE had reported to secondary schools across the country.

He said the total population of learners anticipated to join secondary schools was 1, 075, 00 noting that the rest had repeated, joined Technical Vocational Training institutions on account of their age.

He said the government is investing in schools to accommodate the growing number of student population going forward.

Garissa

Meanwhile, a number of civil servants and workers of non-governmental organizations in Garissa County have now taken up teaching to fill the gap left by non-local teachers vacating the area following cases of insecurity.

Non local teachers have been seeking transfers from the county for fear of attacks mainly by elements believed to be al Shabaab militia targeting at non-locals.

At Iftin Primary School Dekow Mohammed, a local chief has opted to help the vulnerable KCPE candidates by teaching Mathematics and Religious studies.

Chief Dekow who is a former teacher says he was touched by the plight of the over 2000 learners who only depend on 12 teachers left behind.

Muhidin Mowlid a member of staff at Ijara constituency office is another volunteer who has chosen to offer his services to the school to teach Islamic studies.