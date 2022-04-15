‘Secrets of Dumbledore’ begins screening in Kenya

The film is the third instalment in the Fantastic Beast series.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore begins its theatre run in Kenya, on Friday, 15th April and just in time for the Easter holidays. The Secrets of Dumbledore is the third instalment of the Fantastic Beasts movies and the eleventh film in the Wizarding World franchise which includes the Harry Potter series of movies.

The film picks up from the previous film The Crimes of Grindelwald and catches up with Newt after he joins the fight against the powerful wizard Grindelwald. Albus Dumbledore played by Jude Law is determined to stop him from seizing control of the Wizarding World but, due to a pact they made in their youth, he’s unable to move against his former friend.

He enlists Newt and his friends (and of course, his fantastic beasts) but chaos ensues when they go up against Grindelwald and his ever-growing legion of followers.

The movie is directed by David Yates, who directed both previous movies along with the last four Harry Potter movies. Secrets of Dumbledore is also written by J.K. Rowling, despite the fact that Warner Bros. minimizes the author’s association in the trailer. Also making an appearance in the movie is Mads Mikkelsen who plays Grindelwald taking the place of Johnny Depp who played the character in previous films.

The movie is now showing in cinemas across the country.

Happy Easter!