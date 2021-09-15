Section of Baringo MCAs demand immediate release of MP Kamket

A section of Baringo County Assembly Members is demanding the immediate release of Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket.

The legislator was on Tuesday detained by a Nakuru court after being charged with incitement. Chief Magistrate Elizabeth Usui ruled his bail application will be determined on Thursday.

Addressing the Press in Kabarnet, the MCA’s led by Sam Lokales of Tirioko Ward claim Kamket is innocent and should be behind bars.

On Friday, Kamket was released on a Ksh500, 000 cash bail pending his taking of plea on murder and robbery with violence charges.

Though the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions had on Thursday sought orders to have the lawmaker detained for 14 days to allow completion of investigations, Senior Principal Magistrate Lilian Arika ruled that holding a person for over 24 hours without preferring any charge was unconstitutional.

She noted that the rights of the accused despite the charges must prevail. “That it be presumed innocent unless proven otherwise. There were no compelling reasons to detain the accused for 14 days,” the magistrate observed.

Kamket was not present at Friday afternoon’s virtual court session with his defense counsel Mr Bernard Kipkoech informed Ms Arika that the MP had been taken ill and was admitted at Nakuru Level 5 Teaching and Referral Hospital.

Kmaket was arrested on Wednesday last week after he was linked to the violence in Laikipia County that has left eight people dead and hundreds displaced.

On Friday, Senior State Counsel Mercy Chelangat informed the court that the prosecution was not ready to level charges against the MP as investigations were ongoing.

Ms Arika ordered the MP not to leave his Nakuru home until investigations are completed and that he further desists from public utterances that may inflame hostilities between various communities involved in the conflict in Laikipia County.

The court granted the state’s prayers that Kamket be banned from addressing rallies with regard to ongoing clashes and investigations until they are complete and charges preferred.