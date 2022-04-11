Section of DP politicians reject Kenya Kwanza coalition agreement

A section of politicians allied to the Democratic Party (DP) has written to the Registrar of Political Parties imploring her to reject a coalition agreement between the party and the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

According to Wambugu Nyamu, Daniel Munene and Kingori Choto the party’s National Delegates Convention (NDC) held on 20th February 2022 resolved that the party should enter into any coalition before the general elections scheduled on 9th August 2022.

In addition, the three have argued that the NDC also resolved that the party should only consider joining a post-election coalition.

In line with section 34(g) of the Political Parties Act 2011, the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) has guided the party to resolve the complaint raised and advice the office on how the matter has been resolved.

This complaint comes after their party leader National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi, on Saturday signed a coalition deal between the party and the Deputy President William Ruto-led outfit.

Present at the signing were Ruto, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula. A host of Ruto-allied MPs were present.

Speaker Muturi said his decision to join the alliance was after consultation with party members and community leaders.

“I am happy that after several conversations on coming together, today we have realized that dream of working together for our children and our children’s children,” Speaker Muturi said.

He added: “I have travelled in many parts of the country and I can confirm that the heartbeat of many Kenyans is with the aspirations that I espouse in this coalition. We are happy to associate with the alliance”.

The signing of the agreement is seen as a big boost to Ruto who has made inroads in the Mt Kenya region.

Ruto’s principal in the Kenya Kwanza alliance, Musalia Mudavadi said Muturi’s move means a lot in the country’s political scene.

“Kenyans should internalize that the Head of the Legislative has joined the Kenya Kwanza team,” he said.