Section of Jubilee supporters want Kioni to resign

A section of Jubilee Party officials and members in Mombasa have called for removal of the party’s embattled Secretary General (SG) Jeremiah Kioni.

They have accused Kioni of creating unnecessary rifts and confusion in the party.

The officials and members who addressed the press in Mombasa on Friday, further said the SG was exhibiting glaring incompetence in the position he holds and called for his immediate resignation to avert looming leadership crisis in the former ruling political outfit.

Led by Changamwe coordinator Albert Kiguru, his Nyali counterpart Francis Kibuhu, Treasurer Festus Mauru and Peter Gicamba, a Jubilee member, they said Kioni influenced the election of members of Wiper party as National Executive Council (NEC) officials of Jubilee party during a recent National Delegates Congress (NDC) in Nairobi.

“…The wiper officials were elected to be NEC officials of our part without the due process of them resigning from the party they used to vie for parliamentary seats… This is gross mistake and incompetence of the person who is holding the position of national secretary general of the big party like Jubilee,” stated Kiguru.

Further to the above mess, the leaders and members expressed concerns with the SG’s letter recognizing “The USAWA party patron Coast region Francis Kamau Gichui as the Jubilee party treasurer.”

In the said letter dated September 27, 2023, titled County officials Mombasa Chapter, Kioni listed Richard Mongar’e Barake as Chairperson, Nelson Akwaka as Secretary and Francis Gichuhi Kamau as treasurer.

But the section of party officials in Mombasa have read badly in faith and motive in Kion’s letter asking the SG to revoke it lest they move to court to seek legal redress.

“As Jubilee party officials and members in Mombasa County we are requesting Kioni to stop bringing more confusion in the party… he is not leading our party in the right direction, instead he is destroying the party. When we went for NDC in Nairobi, he brough people from another party to represent our party in NEC. We are afraid the move he has taken will kill the party in Mombasa,” Gicamba said, noting the Jubilee party Mombasa chapter does not recognize the appointments done by Kioni in Mombasa terming them as undemocratic.

Gicamba said the only way to ensure steady leadership in Mombasa is through Democratic Party elections.

“When he came to Mombasa he brought more confusion by asking members of the Jubilee party to join Kamwene which we don’t know the ideologies… What type of animal is Kamwene? We were followers of Jubilee party leader retired president Uhuru Kenyatta and he left us in Azimio coalition where he asked us to support Baba and Governor Abdulswamad Nassir. That is where we still are unless he commands otherwise…we are asking Jeremiah Kioni to resign from the Jubilee party honorably for all this gross misconduct and incompetence in running a big party like Jubilee,” the leader zas said in a press statement read on their behalf by Kiguru.