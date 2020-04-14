Section of Kirinyaga MCAs claim lives are in danger over impeachment motion

A section of Kirinyaga County Assembly Members claim their lives are in danger over their threat to impeach area Governor Ann Waiguru.

The local ward reps claim one of their colleagues’ homestead was Monday night attacked by unknown assailants who were baying for his blood.

The MCAs say they view the move as a ploy to cow them from going ahead with the move to impeach the governor.

According to Mutira MCA David Kinyua Wangui, the unknown assailants wanted to kill him and his family but their plans were thwarted by local residents who respond to his distress calls.

The MCAs are claiming a number of them have received numerous threats meant to intimidate them against the planned impeachment motion against area Waiguru.

Ngariama Ward MCA Michael Ireri and nominated MCA Rose Njeri say they have recorded statements with the Director of Criminal Investigation officers at Kianyaga police station after leaflets were circulated warning them of dire-consequence for undermining the governor.

The two MCAs also claim that they have been promised millions of shillings to have the motion withdrawn.

The MCAs are now threatening to incite locals to boycott paying rates and licenses fees if the governor fails to release 60 million shillings meant for bursaries.