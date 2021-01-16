Section of Maasai leaders vow to mobilize support for BBI in Counties

The Maasai community has thrown its weight behind the BBI saying the recommendations will solve the problems facing the community.

Led by Land activist Prof Meitamei Olol Dapash, the leaders said they are hopeful that issues of land injustice affecting them will be solved.

The activist said the inclusion of ward development fund in the document will spur development in the grassroots and empower MCAs.

Dapash urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga to ensure that the views they recommended to the BBI task force are included.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Siana MCA Dominic Rakwa said they are waiting for the report to be tabled in the county saying they have already started mobilizing support for them same.

A local Ken Nkamasiai said the creation of new constituencies will ensure better representation and service delivery to the people.

Nkamasiai was echoed by Edward Musunkut, a tour guide, who urged the Maa community to fully support the document saying it will change the governance of the country.