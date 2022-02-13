Section of Marsabit aspirants fault local leadership

An aspirant for Marsabit women representative has faulted the local political leadership over failure to oversight the executive leading to malpractices in public offices leading to low pace of development in the County.

The aspirant for the 2022 polls Ms. Gedhia Mamo claimed that lack of effective oversight on the executive by elected leaders was to blame for the corruption and slow development pace in the country.

She told a press conference in Marsabit town after being endorsed by elders from her Sakuye community that she would be running her campaign independently but in support of the Azimio la Umoja movement.

Mamo who was a former chief officer for Culture and Tourism in the Marsabit County government said the current leaders entrusted with the oversight had failed to keep the executive on check to ensure prudent and fair use of resources.