Section of Meru MCAs oppose proposed motion to impeach Governor Mwangaza

A section of Members of the Meru County Assembly has opposed the proposed motion to impeach Governor Kawira Mwangaza, a move that could see the motion collapse in the assembly.

The 10 MCAs who initially signed in favor of the proposed motion have now made a U-turn, asking the mover to withdraw the motion and allow for dialogue between the two arms of government.

They argued that the motion was rushed given the Presidency’s proposal for dialogue to be conducted by the Njuri Ncheke council of elders and religious leaders.

“For the last two years, we have impeached our Governor more than three times, and today a section of us felt that it was important to revisit and look at more avenues to resolve our issues instead of going the impeachment way,” stated Caleb Mutethia, Municipality MCA.

The MCAs have also accused their counterparts of not prioritizing the passing of the 2024/2025 budget, a move they say will paralyze the operations of the county government, including payment of salaries to employees.

The number of MCAs opposed to the motion now stands at 23 out of 69, leaving 46 members supporting it, which is the number required to pass the motion.

If one member from the 46 decides to cross to the other side, then the motion will fail to meet the threshold.