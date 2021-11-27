Section of Mt Kenya leaders assure Raila of region’s support in 2022

A section of Central Kenya leaders now want ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga to prioritize implementation of the one man one shilling resource sharing formula if elected President in 2022.

The group drawn from six Counties in Mt Kenya expressed their commitment to mobilize support for Raila once he announces his candidature.

They were speaking in in Nyeri County as Raila would up his two day tour of the County to popularize the Azimio la Umoja initiative .

In resolutions read by Murang’a Woman Rep, the leaders pledged to support Raila saying he is the best person suited to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

They said Raila has the regions best interests at heart saying he has supported President uhuru’s development agenda since the handshake.

Raila on the other hand said Kenya is bigger than everyone and the Azimio La Umoja initative seeks to unite all Kenyans ahead of the elections.

He said those who said he isn’t liked in Mt Kenya should brace themselves for a political contest like no other even as he urged residents to be wary of the leaders they will elect.

“I will work with your leaders to prioritize Agriculture as an economic enabler for this region, we must embrace smart Agriculture to reap benefits,” He said.

Raila also promised to create a fund for small and micro enterprises, as well as ensure education is free from nursery school to university saying, “Our youths must be educated from start to finish we must equip them with necessary skills to survive in harsh economic times.”

Raila was accompanied by Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi, Nyeri Senator Ephraim Maina, Former MP Peter Kenneth among other leaders.

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya who was also present urged the residents to vote wisely saying Raila is the best candidate for the region.