Section of Nairobi Expressway to be closed on Wednesday

Moja Expressway has announced temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi Expressway on Wednesday.

In a statement, the company said the Mlolongo entrance will be closed from 7AM to 7PM to allow for pavement maintenance.

“Due to scheduled pavement maintenance from Mlolongo Toll station entrance to Syokimau Toll Station, we will temporarily close Mlolongo entrance,” the statement reads in part.

However, the temporary closure will not interfere with the exit.

Motorists have been advised to use the Syokimau entrance when heading to Nairobi CBD from Mlolongo.