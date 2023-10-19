Section of Uhuru Highway to be closed for three days- KeNHA

The Kenya National Highway Authority (KeNHA) has announced a temporary closure of Uhuru Highway from Haile Selassie to Bunyala roundabouts on Mombasa Bound lanes for three days.

In a statement Thursday, KeNHA said that the closure was to allow for the highway maintenance along the section.

The section of the road will be closed from Thursday October 19, 2023 to Saturday October 21, 2023 both days inclusive.

Motorists heading towards Mombasa Road are advised to exit at Haile Selassie roundabout, and share the Nairobi Bound carriageway with the other Nairobi Bound traffic, and rejoin Mombasa Bound carriageway at Bunyala roundabout.

Motorists have been also been advised to approach this section with caution and follow traffic signs and guidance as directed by traffic marshalls and police.