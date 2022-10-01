Sections of the Succession Act declared unconstitutional

The High Court in Meru has declared some sections of the Succession Act unconstitutional in a case that was filed by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Ripples International last year.

Justice Edward Murithi, in a judgement issued on Thursday, found that section 35 (1) (b) and section 36 (1) (b) were unconstitutional.

The two sections, 35 and 36, deny widows the right to the deceased’s property if she remarries.

Ripples International which is based in Meru and protects the rights of women and children had challenged the constitutionality of sections 32, 35 (1) (b), 36 (1) (b) and 39 (1) (b) of the succession act.

Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) Kenya and Inua Mama Mjane were enjoined as interested parties.

Justice Murithi ruled that the petitioner did not provide sufficient evidence to warrant the declaration of section 32 and the adjoining section 33 invalid.

He also promised to give a verdict on 39 (1) (b) after Ripples International lawyer Samson Macharia cited the omission.

Section 32 of the Succession Act provides for property and districts which are excluded from the provisions of the law when someone dies without a will.

The excluded property includes agricultural land and crops or livestock in West Pokot, Turkana, Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Tana River, Narok, Samburu, Isiolo, Lamu and Kajiado.

The Act provides that the deceased’s community or tribal law shall be applied in the listed areas if they did not have a will.

Ripples International argued that Section 32 goes against the constitutional provision for equal protection, rights and fundamental freedoms.

With regard to Sections 35 and 36 of the Succession Act, Ripples International argues that Section 45 (2) and (3) of the Constitution provides for the right to marry and the equality of marriage partners.

The petitioner added that the Act promotes gender-based inequality and discrimination against women in Kenya.

Addressing journalists after the judgement, Ripples International resident lawyer John Baidoo, welcomed the decision of the court terming it a win for women in Kenya.

“The cited portions in our petition are inconsistent with international law that Kenya is a signatory to and therefore are unconstitutional,” he said.

He said the judgement was a clear indication that the country was going places in terms of protection of women’s rights.

“The judgement forms a basis for law reforms in the country and we will be engaging institutions mandated to amend the laws including the Kenya Law Reform Commission,” he said adding that they will also write proposals to the Attorney General.

He added that the petition was inspired by widows who complain because they can’t get remarried and at the same time maintain ownership of capital assets which has forced majority of them into consensual unions.

“It is ironical that one part of the law says that one has a right to marry any person of her choice while the other one takes the same right away from the widows,” said Mr Baidoo.

