Securex launch home security solution and e-commerce portal

Security solutions provider Securex Agencies has launched a smart home security kit targeting domestic residences.

Branded as the ‘Rafiki by Securex’ do-it-yourself (DIY) home security kit, the solution will help to curb the increasing burglary incidences in domestic homes by providing surveillance, deterrence, self-monitoring, and response subscription, all via their smartphone application.

The ‘Rafiki by Securex’ solution is designed to offer affordable security solutions to all those looking for an affordable, easy to manage security system which they can access at any time, from anywhere using their home Wi-Fi connection.

The basic kit will retail online at Kshs 6,500 and will come equipped with a router and intrusion detection capabilities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Users will also have the ability to purchase additional security accessories that suit their different needs, such as door contact sensors, motion sensors, cameras, and even smart lighting.

“Over the years offering security solutions to our customers, we have recognised that most security services are not always available to the average Kenyan household. Security should not be a privilege; it is our basic right. To boost the safety of our nation, we saw it prudent to offer an accessible solution, where customers can always have eyes and ears on their homes and loved ones, knowing they are at ease, even when away from home” said Securex CEO Tony Sahni.

Rafiki by Securex will offer a range of smart home products, that is, security kits, smart locks, and lighting solutions such as motion sensors and movable CCTV cameras which users can monitor on their mobile phones.

“Security is a crucial element for the country’s economic development. The government played its role by allocating a budget of Kshs168billion for 2020/2021 to ensure that security agencies are well equipped to help fight crime in Kenya. The onus is now on us to take that additional step and take control of our personal security and contribute to the safety and in turn growth of our nation. The government cannot do it on its own. With an easily accessible digital solution like this, we at Securex believe will help prevent, detect and deter criminals, leading to the subsequent reduction of crime in Nairobi,” said Tony.

The Rafiki by Securex product and the accompanying accessories will be sold via the Securex online shop, soko.securexafrica.com.

The home-kit comes ready to use; thus, you can install the solution yourself with no expertise required.