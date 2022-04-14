Security agencies enhance surveillance ahead of general elections

Security agencies in Embu County have embarked on surveillance on political activities to ensure peace prevailed ahead of the August 9 general election. 

County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale said the move was necessitated by emerging cases of political thuggery that was being perpetrated by hired goons and to a larger extent by aspirants themselves. 

The move comes barely a day after a group of rowdy youths intercepted a truck ferrying UDA nominations materials ahead of Thursday’s primaries and set them ablaze outside Izaak Walton Hotel along Embu-Meru highway.

Speaking Thursday after a security meeting, the Commissioner said the County Security Intelligence Committee had resolved that perpetrators of political violence would face full force of the law.

 

  

Latest posts

Union signs new deal for flower workers in Nakuru County

Christine Muchira

Bridge Kenya MD welcomes placement of 2021 KCPE students

Hunja Macharia

Wiper insists Sonko is at liberty to contest Mombasa gubernatorial post

Eric Biegon

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More