Security agencies enhance surveillance ahead of general elections

Security agencies in Embu County have embarked on surveillance on political activities to ensure peace prevailed ahead of the August 9 general election.

County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale said the move was necessitated by emerging cases of political thuggery that was being perpetrated by hired goons and to a larger extent by aspirants themselves.

The move comes barely a day after a group of rowdy youths intercepted a truck ferrying UDA nominations materials ahead of Thursday’s primaries and set them ablaze outside Izaak Walton Hotel along Embu-Meru highway.

Speaking Thursday after a security meeting, the Commissioner said the County Security Intelligence Committee had resolved that perpetrators of political violence would face full force of the law.