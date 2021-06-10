Security agencies get Ksh. 127 Billion more in 2021 budget

The National Treasury has allocated a substantial percentage of this year’s Ksh. 3.03 Trillion budget to the country’s security agencies.

The 2021 allocation being Kshs.127 Billion richer than what was appropriated last year budget when Treasury CS Ukur Yatani set aside Ksh. 168 billion to the security sector.

“I have proposed an allocation of Ksh 294.5 billion to support operations of the National Police Service, Defense and the National Intelligence Service.” Yatani said when he presented the 2021/2022 budget in Parliament Thursday afternoon.

According to Yatani, enhanced national security will create an enabling environment for business to thrive while aiding faster economic recovery.

Coming at a time the budget proposals came under heavy public spotlight, Yatani disclosed that Ksh 119.8 billion will go to Defence; Ksh 42.5 billion for the National Intelligence Service; Ksh 110.6 billion for Policing and Prisons Services; Ksh 10.7 billion for leasing of police motor vehicles and Ksh 1.0 billion for Police Modernization Programme.

“Mr. Speaker, to step up war on crime and enhance support to administration of justice, I have set aside Ksh 1.5 billion for the National Communication and Surveillance System; and Ksh 335.0 million to equip the National Forensic Laboratory.” He said

Other allocations include Ksh 4.8 billion for medical insurance for the National Police Service and Prisons; Ksh 2.3 billion for the group personal insurance for National Police Service and Prisons as well as Ksh 1.0 billion for the National Integrated Identity Management System.