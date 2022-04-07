Security agencies get Ksh 317.8B in Uhuru’s last budget

The National Treasury has allocated Ksh 317.8 billion to security agencies for the financial year 2022/2023.

According to Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, the funds will be shared among the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service and the National Intelligence Service.

The proposed allocations include Ksh 128.4 billion for Defence; Ksh 46.1 billion for the National Intelligence Service; Ksh 122.2 billion for Police and Prisons Services.

He said Ksh 10.7 billion will be used for leasing of police motor vehicles and Ksh 1.0 billion for Police Modernization Programme; Ksh 1.0 billion for the National Communication and Surveillance System; and Ksh 335.0 million for the equipment of the National Forensic Laboratory.

On Thursday, CS Yatani said the security of our nation remains paramount and must be maintained to safeguard the considerable development gains.

“For this reason, I have proposed an allocation of Ksh 317.8 billion to support operations of the National Police Service, Defence and the National Intelligence Service,” said Yatani.

Other proposed allocations include Ksh 4.8 billion for medical insurance for the National Police Service and Prisons; Ksh 2.3 billion for the group personal insurance for National Police Service and Prisons as well as Ksh 1.0 billion for the National Integrated Identity Management System.