Security agency intercepts illegal firearms in Marsabit

The government determination to contain insecurity in Marsabit County seemed to bear fruit after security agents on Saturday intercepted a vehicle ferrying deadly illicit firearms at Elle borr in Marsabit North Sub-County.

The Border Protection Unit (BPU) personnel also arrested four suspects among them two local county government officials.

Marsabit County commissioner Paul Rotich said the suspects included the driver of the vehicle, a Land cruiser registration number 10CG01A belonging to the water department in the County.

The other three included a Marsabit County government employee and two aliens of Ethiopian origin.

Rotich added that the recovered weapons were a carbine submachine gun and 10 bullets whose origin and destination is being subjected to investigations.

The border protection unit, an arm of the administration police, seems to have been strengthened following a joint venture training on border security by the US and Kenyan government.

The impounded vehicle and the suspects are being held at the Turbi police station.

The county commissioner reiterated the government’s commitment to restore security and stability in Marsabit.

“The government plans to undertake an elaborate security operation to mop up illegal firearms in the hands of civilians in order to safeguard lives and property for progress,” he said.

Rotich who is also the chairman of the county security and intelligence committee said stringent measures have been put in place to ensure no illicit firearm or ammunition gains entry or leaves the county through both conventional and illegal routes.