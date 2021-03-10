Security beefed up ahead of commencement of national examinations

Security has been beefed up ahead of the commencement of the National Examinations slated for later this month.

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Mangu Mutindika has cautioned parents against falling prey to fraudsters selling fake examination papers.

Mutindika said senior government officials will be making impromptu visits to examination centers to arrest any form of exam malpractice.

In Kisumu town officials from the Ministry of Education and security officers held a meeting at Lions High School to discuss security arrangements ahead of the national examinations.

Mutindika revealed that nothing will be left to chance as senior government officials will be making impromptu visits to examination centers to avert any form of exam malpractice.

Nyanza Regional Director of Education Willie Machocho said the region is presenting 177,486 KCPE candidates in 4728 exam centers and 132,091 KCSE candidates in 1792 exam centers.

He affirmed that all candidates will be allowed to sit for their exams including those who are pregnant.

KCPE examinations are set to kick off on Monday 22nd March 2021, while KCSE is set to commence a week later.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a fire incident at Khasok Boys High in Bungoma County.

The Tuesday night inferno is said to have destroyed a dormitory. Two students have been arrested over the incident.