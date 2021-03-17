Security beefed up ahead of Machakos by-election

Machakos County Commissioner, Fred Ndunga has issued a stern warning to anyone planning to cause disruption or chaos during the Senatorial by election scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).

Ndunga further said security has been beefed up in all the 879 polling centres as well as the roads leading to polling stations.

Speaking on Wednesday evening at the Machakos University grounds, the CC warned that anyone planning to disrupt the voting exercise will be arrested.

Voters have been urged to cooperate and report any suspicious activities.

Meanwhile IEBC Commissioner, Boya Molu has clarified that they have not received any official communication concerning the withdrawal of candidates.

He maintained that all 11 candidates are on the ballot.

This follows the withdrawal of Maendeleo Chap Chap aspirant Mutiso Katuku on Tuesday evening and CCM candidate Lily Nduku in early February.

Ndunga also appealed to voters to adhere to Covid-19 protocols to curb the spread of Corona virus.