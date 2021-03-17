Security beefed up ahead of Machakos by-election

Written By: Margaret Kalekye/Agnes Mwangangi

Machakos County Commissioner Fredrick Ndunga assures voters of tight security. Politicians who will attempt to cause chaos will be arrested

Machakos County Commissioner, Fred Ndunga has issued a stern warning to anyone planning to cause disruption or chaos during the Senatorial by election scheduled for tomorrow (Thursday).

KBC Radio_KICD Timetable

Ndunga further said security has been beefed up in all the 879 polling centres as well as the roads leading to polling stations.

Also Read  Machakos poll reduced to political duel between Kalonzo and Muthama

Speaking on Wednesday evening at the Machakos University grounds, the CC warned that anyone planning to disrupt the voting exercise will be arrested.

Voters have been urged to cooperate and report any suspicious activities.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

Meanwhile IEBC Commissioner, Boya Molu has clarified that they have not received any official communication concerning the withdrawal of candidates.

Also Read  Alarm as ICU beds in Machakos fill up with Covid-19 patients

He maintained that all 11 candidates are on the ballot.

Also Read  Covid claims seven as 1064 test positive
Two police officers to be stationed at each polling station

This follows the withdrawal of Maendeleo Chap Chap aspirant Mutiso Katuku on Tuesday evening and CCM candidate Lily Nduku in early February.

Ndunga also appealed to voters to adhere to Covid-19 protocols to curb the spread of Corona virus.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR