Security beefed up ahead of Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kwale

Kwale County is all set to host the 61st Mashujaa Day National Celebrations on Sunday at the newly built 10,200 seater capacity Kwale Stadium.

While briefing the media Coast Regional Commissioner Rhodah Onyancha accompanied by the government’s spokesperson and a host of Principal Secretaries assured residents and visitors that security has been enhanced.

Onyancha said measures are in place to control traffic on busy roads to and from the region to ensure festivities run smoothly.

The stadium gates will open by 4AM, and two entrances will be used by the public.

Members of the public are expected to be seated by 7AM just a few hours to the start of the celebrations.

This is the first time Kwale County is hosting national celebrations in Kenya’s history.

The theme of this year’s Mashujaa Day is ‘Affordable Housing’.