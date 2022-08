The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission says all is in place for the Kakamega County gubernatorial elections slated for Monday August 29, 2022. This as Western Regional Police Commander Peris Kimani warned those who may have plans to disrupt the democratic exercise they will face the full force of the law. Kimani further added that they have deployed a multi agency team to patrol and ensure a smooth exercise as eight candidates battle it out for the top county seat.

