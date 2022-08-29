Security Council denies accusations of trying to influence election

The National Security Advisory Council has dismissed claims that it tried to subvert the will of the people by influencing the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to change the results of the Presidential election.

According to an affidavit by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati and CEO Prof Abdi Guliye, the Security Council through the Principal Administrative Secretary Office of the President Kennedy Kihara, Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai and Vice Chief of Defence Forces Lieutenant General Francis Ogolla tried to implore the Commission to force a run off if they couldn’t announce Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga as the winner.

Chebukati said Kihara proceeded to warn the commissioners that if they announced Deputy President William Ruto as President elect, the Country would burn and that the 7 commissioners would be held personally responsible for the chaos.

In his replying affidavit, National Security Advisory Committee chairman Joseph Kinyua however dismisses the allegations saying they are not only farfetched but also cast aspersions on the functioning of critical government offices.

In the affidavit, Kinyua is categorical, “I deny Chebukati’s insinuation that I arranged a meeting between him and members of the NSAC with a view to influencing the outcome of the presidential elections held on August 9 in favour of a particular candidate.”

Kinyua who is also the Head of Public Service says earlier efforts seeking audience with Chebukati and other members of the commission had been futile.

“It is due to the urgency and sensitivity of the matter at hand that NSAC considered it necessary to have a physical meeting as opposed to engaging in correspondents,” Kinyua said.

He further explained that, “The meeting was necessitated by the fact that the NSAC in the discharge of its mandate had become ceased of information to the effect that the delays in declaring the results of the presidential elections and the manner in which results were being transmitted including the stoppage of the public display of results had generated considerable public anxiety and tension and risked creating the opportunity for chaos, violence and insecurity in parts of the country.”

Kinyua maintains that the meeting wasn’t unusual saying the Council had previously engaged the 1st respondent on matters relating to security around the election process in a context of interdependence between the two entities.