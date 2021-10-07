Security Council: Kenya holds event to tackle illicit flow of small arms 

The continued proliferation of small arms and light weapons is worsening conflict, sparking refugee flows and internal displacement, Amb. Martin Kimani, Kenya’s Permanent Representative at the United Nations has said.

This emerged at the Security Council Chambers in New York during the first signature event on Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons Wednesday, chaired by Kenya as the President of the Security Council in the month of October 2021.

The focus of Wednesday’s meeting was to address the threat posed by illicit flows of small arms and light weapons, in the context of peacekeeping operations.

During the meeting Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN, highlighted that the issue of the destabilizing accumulation, transfer and destructive impact of illicit small arms and light weapons and their proliferation constituted a major threat to international peace and security.

“The destructive global impact of illicit small arms and light weapons and their ammunition makes it an issue of international peace and security concern.” Said Amb Kimani.

“They may be small and light. But that is exactly what makes them more dangerous especially when placed in the wrong hands. By their very nature, small arms are easy to acquire, easy to use, easy to transport and easy to conceal,” Amb. Kimani stressed.

To address the challenge, the Permanent Representative called for a comprehensive architecture built by collaboration and coordination among the relevant UN organs and agencies, regional and sub-regional organizations, as well as civil society.

He urged support in strengthening of regional initiatives, like the African Union’s initiative to silence the guns by 2063, as well as those of several regional, sub-regional and national institutions.

This was with a particular emphasis on relevant aspects such as securing storage of weapons and ammunition, as well as sensitization and collection, and destruction of illicit small arms and light weapons.

He said there is need also to strengthen the capacity of United Nations missions and governments in weapons and ammunition management for purposes of prevention of diversion and illicit trade of small arms and light weapons.

Following Kenya's first signature event of it's #UNSC Presidency, @AmbMKimani briefed the press during a Media Stakeout on the #UNSC deliberations on Illicit Small Arms and Light Weapons which addressed the threat posed by their illicit proliferation to int'l peace and security. pic.twitter.com/PCJJ3yx9oL — ForeignAffairsKenya (@ForeignOfficeKE) October 6, 2021

The UNSC President re-emphasized Kenya’s support for continued discussion on the subject with a view to seeking effective ways of supporting peace operations.

Among those who gave their briefs during the session were; Izumi Nakamitsu, the UN High Representative for Disarmament Affairs; Gen. Badreldin Elamin Abdelgadir, Executive Secretary of the Regional Centre on Small Arms in the Great Lakes Region, the Horn of Africa and Bordering States (RECSA) and Mr. David Lochhead, a senior researcher on matters of small arms.