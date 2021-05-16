Security enhanced ahead of Bonchari by-election on Tuesday

Nyanza Regional Commissioner Magu Mutindika has assured residents of Bonchari Constituency of a peaceful byelection on Tuesday next week.

Mutindika says the Government has deployed several security operatives in the region to enhance security.

Speaking at the Kisii County Commissioner’s office, Mutindika said the police have arrested and arraigned 3 people in court for causing chaos during the campaigns.

He said police are investigating a case where two vehicles carrying crude weapons were nabbed saying they already have a lead on who was responsible and arrests will be made in due course.

The Nyanza Regional Commissioner also promised that the police will arrest people involved in voter bribery and collection of voter ID cards before the by-election.

Responding to allegations by UDA and ODM parties that the police are intimidating and harassing their candidates and supporters, Mutindika said the police are doing their work to ensure law and order is maintained during this by-election period.

On Friday, Kisii County Governor James Ongwae led ODM party at Kisii Sports Club in Kisii town to allege that police officers broke into his residence on Thursday night at 8pm as he was having with Kisii Senator Sam Ongeri and Women Representative Janet Ongera.

Jubilee’s candidate Zebedeo Opore called for a peaceful election as UDA’s Teresa Bitutu and South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro urged voters to show up in large numbers on Tuesday. They were speaking on Saturday in Bonchari Constituency in the last day campaigns.

Bonchari Constituency by-election will take place on Tuesday next week to fill the vacancy left after the death of Oroo Oyioka earlier this year.