Security enhanced in Mombasa county ahead of festive season

As the festive season and New Year celebrations draw closer the government has intensified security patrols across the coastal city of Mombasa and its environs.

Mombasa County Commissioner (CC) John Otieno says the government will tighten security measures across the coastal city during the festive season.

Otieno has asked residents and visitors to be alert during the festive season to avoid any mishaps even as the government scales up security measures across the region.

He has called on hoteliers, proprietors of entertainment joints and shopping malls to enhance security checks on persons and vehicles during the festivities.

Otieno said the patrols in public spaces will help monitor the beaches and look-out for anti-social elements and offer help in cases of emergencies.

He says police will cover areas targeted for opportunistic crimes particularly shopping centres and crowded areas.

Speaking in his office at Uhuru na Kazi building Otieno said uniformed and plain clothed police officers will take part in patrols in public spaces such as shopping malls, places of worship and beaches.

The CC who chairs the County Security and Intelligence Committee says although there was no information about any imminent threat to the peace but that ‘security agencies are not leaving anything to chance’.

The county chief has assured residents and tourists that the security agencies have put in place adequate measures to enable them to celebrate Christmas and New Year without any hitches.

“We are going to enhance patrols across Mombasa and its environs especially places with a higher concentration of people such as markets, tourist hotspots, tourist hotels, public concerts, as well as airports and train stations,” he said adding that the measures were precautionary.

He went on ‘tight security is in place and uniformed and plain clothed police officers have been deployed to strategic places in and around Mombasa to ensure incident-free and joyous celebrations’.

“The security patrols have a serious goal of reducing crime and improving safety for tourists and locals on the beachfronts,” he said.

Otieno says during the festive seasons Mombasa usually records a high influx of domestic and foreign tourists hence the need to beef up security.

He says police have provided extra security in and around the port city and has urged Wananchi to be on the look-out for wrong elements within the society and report to the police for action.

He says neighborhood watch committees otherwise known as Nyumba Kumi initiative have been activated in all the six counties of the coastal city to help police combat crime.

The CC hailed the Nyumba Kumi initiative saying it would help the public work hand in gloves with security agencies in the protection of lives and properties.

Meanwhile, Otieno says they have formed multi-agency security team to crackdown on the criminal gangs that have been terrorizing residents in Kisauni and Likoni sub counties.

The administrator has assured residents and visitors that the police will be conducting sweeping crackdowns to arrest criminals who are causing trouble.

“We are actually putting all notorious gangs on notice that their criminal activities and behaviours will not be tolerated,” he said.

Otieno says police have launched crackdowns on the affected areas of Kisauni, Nyali and Likoni to flush out the gangs terrorizing residents.

The CC confirmed arrest of a notorious gang leader who was terrorizing Kisauni residents.

“I confirm the arrested of the gang leader of the group which has been terrorizing residents, he is a jailed birds who was released recently from Shimo La Tewa prison after serving his jail sentence and his accomplice who is still at large is being sought by security personnel,” the CC said.