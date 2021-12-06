Security fears derail distribution of relief food in Marsabit

Marsabit leaders have decried rising insecurity along the Isiolo-Marsabit-Moyale highway, which they say has derailed the distribution of relief food to thousands of residents affected by the prevailing drought.

The leaders said the situation had been worsened by inter-community fighting that has intensified in the recent past.

According to Marsabit Deputy County Commissioner David Saruni the clashes last month claimed nine lives. During the same period, a vehicle with 15 occupants was sprayed with bullets by unknown assailants.

Golloh Wario, the former Chief of Bubisa Location said the state of affairs in the region was alarming “Those who have money are unable to deliver food to our people because they fear being attacked along the road.”

He was speaking at Bubisa town on Monday when residents received human and livestock food donations from local investors from Giston Energy company which is building a wind and solar project in the area.

“With power generated by Giston Energy, we shall be able to mine underground water resources and set up irrigation points for our people to ensure all-year-round supply of pasture, whether it rains or not,” said Roba Elema, a local businessman and a board member.

The leaders urged the government to enhance security to allow free movement and also save residents from starving.

“We can no longer travel with ease or to even go buy food in Marsabit town and nearly all our animals have perished as a result of drought,” said Mr Wario.

Gitson Energy Managing Director for Kenya Michael Ndiritu promised to provide a sustainable solution to the perennial hunger once the project starts.

“The massive death of the livestock we have witnessed is unacceptable. We shall provide a lasting solution to this problem,” he said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared the current drought a national disaster.