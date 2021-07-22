Security forces in Marakwet East repulse attack leaving six bandits dead

Security forces in Marakwet East repulsed an attack by hundreds of raiders believed to be from Baringo East leaving six of the bandits dead.

According to a police report, the attackers fell into a dragnet of a combined team of General Service Unit personnel based at Tot and Anti-Stock Theft Unit officers based at Chesongoch who foiled the attempted raid.

In the incident in which no livestock was stollen, the Koibirir location Chief William Suter said the team of officers backed by local residents laid an ambush for the invaders at Tot with security forces managing to shoot dead six of the raiders before their bodies were set ablaze by irate residents.

Police are pursuing the rest of the raiders who escaped.

Elsewhere, residents of Mandera South sub-county have been urged to cooperate with security officers deployed to the area.

A security team led by Mandera county commissioner Onesmus Kyatha urged Elele residents to help the security forces in flashing out Al-Shabaab from the area.

Kyatha said in the recent past, the government has heightened security operations in the region following sporadic attacks by the ragtag militia who often target communication masts in the area.

The residents promised to provide useful information to the security apparatus to help contain the Alshabaab menace.

Mandera Police Commander George Seda said police will work with locals in an effort to develop programs that are not disrupted due to insecurity.