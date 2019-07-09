Security heightened in Baringo after bandits kill one

Security personnel in Baringo County are on high alert following fresh attacks in Chemorong’ion and Kasiela areas that left one person dead and three police officers nursing injuries.

Heavily armed bandits reportedly raided Chemorong’ion and Kasiela areas in Baringo south making away with an unknown number of livestock.

A middle-aged man lost his life in the ensuing exchange of fire while three police officers were injured after bandits laid an ambush on a police truck heading to Kapedo from Marigat.

The injured security officers were rushed to Kabarnet county referral hospital for treatment. The incident has affected learning at Kapindasum, Arabal, Kasiela and Chemorongoin primary school with residents of Kasiela fleeing the area in fear of more attacks.

Nanyuki fire

Separately, a renowned retail outlet in Nanyuki town was Monday night reduced to ashes by a fire whose source is yet to be established.

Goods worth millions of shillings were destroyed in the inferno at Ganga Enterprises along Ibis road in the centre of Nanyuki town.

According to eye witnesses the owners of Ganga enterprises who are of Indian origin refused to open the gates to the stores which are behind the main shop where the fire is said to have started making it difficult for the fire fighters to contain it.

It took hours for firefighters from Laikipia County and Laikipia Air Base to put out the inferno as curious onlookers gathered around the shop.

It is said that an array of inflammable merchandize such as mattresses, gas cylinders and school uniforms made it difficult to extinguish the fire.

Employees from adjacent buildings such as Ibis Hotel were seen trying to put off the fire from the rooftops of their buildings for fear that it would spread.

Kenya Power officers were called to the scene to disconnect electricity along the street as a precautionary measure.