Security in Nairobi’s CBD enhanced to curb crime

by Claire Wanja
The National Police Service (NPS) has enhanced security in Nairobi’s Central Business District to curb crime.

Nairobi Central Sub County Police Commander Adamson Bunei said Tuesday that the police service will ensure the CBD remains safe and criminal activities perpetrated by people on Motorbikes become a thing of the past.

Bunei, who spoke in his office said non-uniformed officers have already been deployed in various parts of the city and assured the public that the city is now secure.

The Central police boss said theft by criminals on motorbikes has since been contained after patrols were enhanced.

The police action follows increased cases of theft by criminals who masquerade as boda boda operators. In most cases, the criminals target mobile phones and handbags from pedestrians and motorists before riding away at high speed.

  

