Gov’t to constitute team to fight livestock theft in Nyandarua

The government will immediately deploy a Special Crimes Prevention team to tame the rising cases of livestock theft and other serious crimes, including murder in Nyandarua County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, reported that the Inspector General of the National Police Service will assemble the unit from the headquarters to pursue the masterminds and perpetrators these crimes as Government cranks up the pressure to resolutely deal with this menace.

Addressing National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) in Ol Kalou, Dr. Matiang’i noted, “Nyandarua is one of the leading counties in dairy farming yet farmers cannot sleep in peace. What is happening here is not cattle-rustling but systematic crime supported and funded by some individuals benefiting from the trend. The team will be embedded here until we get hold of the last criminal,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary also challenged the county security team and chiefs to support the operation and step it up a gear to end the issue once and for all.

Referencing the brutal murder of a mother and her five-year-old daughter in Ol Joro Orok in April, Dr. Matiang’i reiterated the need for a localized approach to addressing the rising cases of gender-based violence in the area and directed chiefs to collaborate with religious leaders to reverse the trend.

He said, “We have a very strong social network to support our security infrastructure, and we must rise to the occasion to protect those who are vulnerable and bring to book those involved in the gruesome murder.”

On the war against COVID-19 in the country, the Cabinet Secretary lauded Nyandarua County, which is yet to record a single case of infection.

He also asked NGAOs and law enforcement officers to work closely with the Nyumba Kumi Initiative clusters in sustaining the containment measures, urging them to be firm but empathic when handling those who violate the guidelines issued by the government during this period.

The Cabinet Secretary also opened the newly built Nyandarua West Sub County Headquarters and a Police Station in Ol Joro Orok under Sub-County Police Commander (SCPC), which he exuded confidence will provide a reassuring presence of officers and reduce crime and insecurity.