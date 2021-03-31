Security officer arrested for making homemade firearms

Director of Criminal Investigations has arrested a security officer of an established bank in Mbita, Homabay County for making lethal homemade firearms, commonly known as ‘Bonoko’.

A cache consisting of parts of a homemade firearm, capable of firing and an assortment of homemade ammunition were recovered from the suspect’s house in Mbita, Homabay County.

Members of the public are cautioned to be wary of criminals who brandish homemade firearms since most of them are capable of firing and are as lethal as the authentic firearms.

Moris Ochieng Obiero, who attracted the attention of DCI officers on patrol, was initially suspected of peddling cannabis sativa.

The officers’ worst fears were confirmed after they became inquisitive and ordered the 38-year old to open a bag that was in his possession, that they discovered a homemade pistol.

Further search in the suspect’s house, led to the discovery of the cache. The seized arsenal consisting of various parts of a firearm, depicted those of an AK-47 assault rifle.

Also recovered, was a chemical in form of a powder, whose samples were sent to the DCI forensic laboratory for further analysis.

The discovery comes at a time when the area has recorded an increase in insecurity incidences, in as many weeks.

Meanwhile, detectives based in Homabay are investigating the motive of the suspect and whether he could be assembling the homemade firearms with the help of other accomplices, for sale to criminals.

Ironically, the suspect, works as a security officer at an established bank in Mbita.