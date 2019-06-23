Security officers hunt suspected Al-Shabaab over police camp attack

A security operation is underway in Fafi sub-county in Garissa to track down suspected Al-Shabaab militants who attacked a police camp and a dispensary.

Area county commissioner Meru Mwangi says police officers managed to repulse the heavily armed militias who had an intention to steal guns from the two police camps.

About 20 heavily armed Al-Shabaab militants destroyed a Safaricom mast at Yumbis in Fafi sub-county and looted drugs of unknown value from a nearby government health facility before escaping towards the Somalia border.

Garissa County Commissioner Meru Mwangi says the attackers also burnt down five tents of the nearby border patrol unit.

Mwangi says a contingent of security personnel drawn from Hamuma, Hagadera, Warmerer, Dadaab, Ifo and Fafi have been dispatched to the area to track down the militia some who were suspected to have sustained gunshot injuries.

William Kisaka – a nurse who was manning the health facility at the time and thought to have been abducted has resurfaced in Hagadera.

According to police sources, three militants who were escaping in a truck were killed by specialized unit from Warmerer patrol base