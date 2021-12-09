Security officials meet community peace leaders ahead of 2022 elections

Garissa County elders have been urged to remain peaceful even as the country prepares for the 2022 general elections.

Speaking during a training session for all sub-county peace leaders by the national steering committee on peace-building and conflict management, Garissa Township Deputy County Commissioner Bernard Ole Kipury asked the citizens not to be divided by politicians to cause violence.

“Garissa is the home of almost all politicians from the Northeastern region. These politicians serve their own interests and we should not let them use our young people to cause violence during campaigns and elections,” Ole Kipury said

“We need peaceful elections. Just support the candidate you want and let your neighbour also support the candidates of their choice,” he added

Ole Kipury said the sub-county security teams have identified hot spot areas and already know the main actors promising that they will not allow anyone to incite people to cause mayhem during the electioneering period.

Among the main issues likely to cause violence are land disputes, scramble for pasture and water for livestock, wildlife-human conflicts and terrorism.

Balambala sub-county peace chairman Hussein Hassan however regretted the Garissa – Isiolo border dispute that has so far left dozens dead and called for frequent joint peace meetings from both sides to find a lasting solution.

“For over 100 years our people have been living in Garbatulla sub-county without conflicts with anyone. Our constitution states that any Kenyan can live anywhere within the country and we only go there to look for pasture,” Hassan said

“Since the drought began, we have not had any issues but we are worried that there may be more conflicts as we approach the 2022 elections and that is why we are calling for joint peace meetings from both sides to find ways of ending the border disputes,” he added

The peace leaders alleged that there has been delayed issuance of National Identification cards in their sub-counties which may deny the people to vote for their preferred candidates in the next year’s general elections.