Security operation: Kindiki warns against profiling communities

Areas in North Rift Valley Counties that were gazetted as disturbed and dangerous remain so as Operation Maliza Uhalifu currently underway continues.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki assured that the government will not profile or criminalise communities in the fight against banditry and livestock theft.

The CS was speaking when he inaugurated the Akwichatis General Service Unit (GSU) Camp in Silale Ward, Tiaty Constituency, Baringo County.

He directed the multi-agency security officers to target individual criminals.

“The Government will not profile or criminalise any community. Security officers must with law-abiding citizens to identify the few criminal elements who terrorise innocent residents, impoverish them economically, and taint the image of an entire community” he said.

Besides the recovery of stolen livestock, Kindiki asked the security officers to apprehend and prosecute masterminds, financiers, and handlers of stolen livestock.

The government in February this year flagged six bandit-prone counties in the region including Turkana, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwt, Baringo, Laikipia and Samburu as ‘disturbed’ and ‘dangerous’.

He was flanked by GSU Commandant Eliud Lagat, Tiaty MP William Kamket, National Government and Baringo County Government officials.