Security sector reforms will go on, President assures disciplined services

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assured members of the disciplined services that the ongoing reforms in the security sector that include modernization and transformation of the institutions so as to make them more aligned to societal changes will continue.

The President said the government was aware of the challenges officers from the national security services face in the course of discharging their mandates and assured that the reforms will create a better working environment for the agencies.

“In recognition of the special circumstances that many of you have to operate in, I want to assure you that my Administration will continue to support modernization and transformation initiatives with a view of making your work conditions better and more progressive,” President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State spoke on Sunday at the Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi County during a joint national thanksgiving prayer service for members of the disciplined services and their families.

He commended officers of the National Police Service, Kenya Prisons, National Youth Service, Kenya Forest Service and Kenya Wildlife Service as well as other security formations in the country for the sacrifices they make in ensuring the country is safe.

“As we give thanks to the Almighty, I want to take this moment in time to personally recognize the work that you do day and night and to sincerely thank you on my own behalf and on behalf of a grateful nation for the role you play within the architecture of our national development,” the President said.

At the service presided over by Rt. Rev. Salesius Mugambi, the Bishop of the Meru Catholic Diocese, President Kenyatta paid tribute to gallant officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

“Your work entails a lot of sacrifices and selfless dedication. And, in the process, we have been unfortunate and lost some of our brave men and women,” he said.

The President also took the opportunity to challenge security officers to take an audit of the role they play as individuals and commit to serving Kenyans with utmost honesty and faithfulness.

“Always be true to your oath of office, to the constitution and the law. Serve humanity with integrity; it is the surest way to serve the God that we proclaim. For what you do is not actually just a job, it is a calling, and a calling that comes with huge responsibilities,” the President said.

He pointed out that the uniform bestowed upon the officers is first and foremost a symbol of Kenya’s sovereignty as a nation and with it, they carry the lawful authority of the state.

The President reminded the officers that Kenyans look up to them as their protectors and defenders and urged service commanders to entrench a culture of forward-looking and continuous improvement.

“Indeed, reforming the public sector is not a one-off event but a living process of endless adjustment towards progress and modernity,” the President said.

He emphasized that all agencies should aspire to be world-class, professional and ever helpful to Kenyans.

Other speakers at the church service included Interior CS Dr Fred Matiang’i and Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai.