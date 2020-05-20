Senate Deputy Speaker Kithure Kindiki to know his fate Friday

The Senate will this Friday hold a special sitting to determine the fate of Deputy Speaker, Kithure Kindiki.

The sitting as appointed by the Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka, follows a notice of motion filed on Tuesday by majority Chief Whip, Irungu Kang’ata, calling for Kindiki’s removal.

The sitting, according to a special gazette notice, will commence at 2.30 pm and end when the business of the day, which is to oust the deputy speaker, comes to a close.

Kindiki’s removal as the deputy senate speaker follows his failure to attend a parliamentary group meeting called by the president at Statehouse.

The leader of majority in the Senate, Kipchumba Murkomen and Chief Whip Susan Kihika have also been removed from their positions which have now been taken by Samuel Poghisio as the majority leader and Irungu Kang’ata as the Chief Whip.