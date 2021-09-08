See footage from ‘Matrix 4’ prior to the trailer release

The trailer for The Matrix Resurrections drops tomorrow.

Fans of The Matrix will be happy to know that the trailer for the fourth film from the 22-year old franchise will be released tomorrow. To create hype for the release Warner Brothers has launched an innovative, interactive website to get a glimpse of what to expect from the trailer.

The new website WhatisTheMatrix.com offers a choice to its users – a choice that fans of the franchise will recognise – that offers different versions of footage. Each time you click on a different pill, the footage, or in this case the reality, changes. What is even eerier, is that the voiceover correctly tells you the time, even in Kenya.

What is clear from the footage is that Keanu Reeves reprises his role as Neo and is seen taking blue pills and seeing a therapist played by Jonathan Groff, until a man portrayed by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II steps into Neo’s life and gets him to see that his reality is just a mirage.

Jada Pinkett Smith also reprises her role as Niobe, while new cast members include Jonathan Groff, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci and Jessica Yu Li Henwick.

The Matrix Resurrections opens in cinemas on December 22 and also on HBO Max.