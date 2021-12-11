See the list of winners from the Kalasha awards

Sarah Hassan took home three awards.

The 11th edition of the Kalasha Award ceremony took place on Friday night at the Safari Park Hotel.

Dominating the award winner list, Sarah Hassan took home three awards for Best Lead Actress in Film (Just in Time), Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama (Crime and Justice) and Best Feature Film for Just in Time making her the biggest winner of the night.

Joe Kinyua the star of Showmax’s Njoro wa Uba took home two awards for Best Lead actor in TV Drama and Best TV drama.

See the list of winners below.

TV Category

Best Lead Actress in TV Drama – Sarah Hassan (Crime and Justice)

Best Actor in TV Drama – Joe Kinyua (Njoro wa Uba)

Best Host in TV show – Abigael Wariara aka Captain Abby (Bururi wa Ciana)

Best TV Advertisement – Copia

Best Performance in a TV Comedy – Frank Kimani aka Mr Wang’ombe (Varshita)

Best TV Comedy – The XYZ Show by King Muriuki

Best TV Drama – Njoro wa Uba

Special Category

Best Amination – Mondays and Fridays by Shawn Mwendwa Kioko

Best International Award (Eastern Africa) – Egna – Ethiopia

Best Documentary by a Student – Beautiful Eyes by Kevin Muriithi Mbui

Best Kids Production – Bururi wa Ciana

Best Feature by a Student – House of Secrets by Kimutai Maxwell

Lifetime Achievement award – Judy Kibinge

Film Category

Best Lead Actress in a Film- Sarah Hassan – Just in Time

Best Lead Actor in a Film – Mawuli Gavor – Just in Time

Best Supporting Actor in a Film – John Ndegwa – Kutu

Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress – Kutu

Best Editor – Faith Musembi – Tales of the accidental city

Best Lighting Technician – Walter Odhiambo – Adisa

Best special Effects – Phillip Kasemwa and Paul Jackton – Mission to Rescue

Best Original Screenplay – Fikirini

Best Feature Film – Just in Time by Sarah Hassan and Dalabo Adeleke

Best Sound Designer – Kelvin Osoo – House of secrets

Best Original score – Karanja Kiarie – Crossroads

Best Director of Photography – Ryan Tenga – Teleport

Best Production Designer – Harrison Mutinda – Mission To Rescue

Best Short Film – Kutu

Best Documentary – Kesho Pia ni Kesho by Ngendo Mukii

Best Local Language Film – Fikirini

Best Director – Michelle Donde and Steph

Kituo Halisi – KU TV