See the list of winners from the Kalasha awards

Sarah Hassan took home three awards.
The 11th edition of the Kalasha Award ceremony took place on Friday night at the Safari Park Hotel.
Dominating the award winner list, Sarah Hassan took home three awards for Best Lead Actress in Film (Just in Time), Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama (Crime and Justice) and Best Feature Film for Just in Time making her the biggest winner of the night.
Joe Kinyua the star of Showmax’s Njoro wa Uba took home two awards for Best Lead actor in TV Drama and Best TV drama.
See the list of winners below.
TV Category
Best Lead Actress in TV Drama – Sarah Hassan (Crime and Justice)
Best Actor in TV Drama – Joe Kinyua (Njoro wa Uba)
Best Host in TV show – Abigael Wariara aka Captain Abby (Bururi wa Ciana)
Best TV Advertisement – Copia
Best Performance in a TV Comedy – Frank Kimani aka Mr Wang’ombe (Varshita)
Best TV Comedy – The XYZ Show by King Muriuki
Best TV Drama – Njoro wa Uba
Special Category
Best Amination – Mondays and Fridays by Shawn Mwendwa Kioko
Best International Award (Eastern Africa) – Egna – Ethiopia
Best Documentary by a Student – Beautiful Eyes by Kevin Muriithi Mbui
Best Kids Production – Bururi wa Ciana
Best Feature by a Student – House of Secrets by Kimutai Maxwell
Lifetime Achievement award – Judy Kibinge
Film Category
Best Lead Actress in a Film- Sarah Hassan – Just in Time
Best Lead Actor in a Film – Mawuli Gavor – Just in Time
Best Supporting Actor in a Film – John Ndegwa – Kutu
Best Supporting Actress in a Film – Catherine Kamau aka Kate Actress – Kutu
Best Editor – Faith Musembi – Tales of the accidental city
Best Lighting Technician – Walter Odhiambo – Adisa
Best special Effects – Phillip Kasemwa and Paul Jackton – Mission to Rescue
Best Original Screenplay – Fikirini
Best Feature Film – Just in Time by Sarah Hassan and Dalabo Adeleke
Best Sound Designer – Kelvin Osoo – House of secrets
Best Original score – Karanja Kiarie – Crossroads
Best Director of Photography – Ryan Tenga – Teleport
Best Production Designer – Harrison Mutinda – Mission To Rescue
Best Short Film – Kutu
Best Documentary – Kesho Pia ni Kesho by Ngendo Mukii
Best Local Language Film – Fikirini
Best Director – Michelle Donde and Steph
Kituo Halisi – KU TV