See Venus and Serena Williams slay on and off the court

Venus and Serena are the greatest to ever do it.

For Harper’s Bazaar‘s annual legacy issue, the publication has picked sisters Venus and Serena Williams as its cover stars. Venus who is now 41, and Serena 40 have been dominating the world of tennis for 20 years. Between them, they have 48 Grand Slam titles (including 14 shared women’s doubles titles), several fashion lines, a venture-capital firm, and an interior-design company.

For Harpers Bazaar, the duo has been photographed in a series of stylish and futuristic outfits that are featured in the magazine. Have a look below: