See what happened at Nairobi Thrift Social

This year’s performance lineup was all-female.

Thrift Social is Africa’s biggest annual fashion market and the theme for this past weekend was Nude Tones. The theme is obviously a nod to a pale shade of the mixture of brown and white, its neutrality means it’s a perfect accent colour for any colourful outfit. The thrift social is a curatorial showcase that has reshaped Kenya’s creative art and fashion scene. The event is an immersive fashion experience that strives to foster opportunities and possibilities within the Kenyan creative ecosystem.

This year’s line-up included Bey T, Xenia Manasseh, Moonchild Sanelly and South African Shekinah. The event was hosted by Barack Jacuzzi and BV Accurate.

Are you a fan of Xenia, learn more about her here.

Watch what happened at thrift social here.