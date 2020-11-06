Seek alternative dispute resolution, urges Maraga

Chief Justice David Maraga has called on members of the public to resolve disputes outside court as a way of reducing backlog that continues to slow service delivery within the Judiciary.

Speaking in Ol Kalou where he commissioned a Magistrate Court, Maraga noted that the Judiciary will also establish a Small Claims Courts to handle minor issues of less than Ksh 1 million to allow time for more serious disputes.

Maraga said family disputes including succession matters should only be forwarded to the courts for final orders, allowing magistrates and judge’s space to clear pending matters.

Maraga at the same time underscored the use of e-filing of cases as a way of curbing the spread of COVID 19 while easing access to justice across the country.

Ol Kalou magistrate’s court will come as a reprieve for members of the public who have for years sought justice in Nyahururu and Engineer law courts located about 50 kilometres away.

Justice Maraga also noted that once the court is renovated to include a registry and more holding cells, more magistrates will be deployed.

Nyandarua County Deputy Governor Cecilia Mbuthia, who also graced the occasion, called on the Judiciary to consider allocating more funds to the construction of a Children Holding facility to separate child- offenders from adults, as non exists in the county.

She pleaded with the Judiciary to have a child and family division court as well as a Lands Court, at Ol Kalou, to ease families the cost of travelling in search of services in Nyahururu and Nakuru.