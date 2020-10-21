Seize the constitutional moment, Uhuru implores as he receives BBI report

The Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report will officially be launched on Monday at the Bomas of Kenya after it was handed over to President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga at a ceremony held at the Kisii State lodge on Wednesday

Speaking after receiving the report, the two leaders said the document provides the country with a rare opportunity to correct injustices that have bedevilled the country for years.

The two leaders urging Kenyans to read and internalise the contents of the report without any political influence before Monday.

”This is not the time for political division, this is time to show leadership & bring our country together. On Monday, at Bomas of Kenya, we will go through it line by line. Before Monday, this document should have been circulated to as many Kenyans as possible” said the head of state.

President Kenyatta took the chance to implore upon the political against politicising the report by creating contestations but instead work towards improving its content for posterity.

“Let’s not squander this opportunity over petty political differences. We can rise higher; we can tame ambitions for the better good of the country.” The president observed.

On his part, Raila said the report contains the view of Kenyans noting that it addressed issues that have bedevilled the country for years.

“The conversation is now beginning. This is not about making Raila the President and Uhuru Kenyatta Prime Minister. These are recommendations, they are not cast on stone. We will collect signatures to take to IEBC and hopefully county assemblies”, said the former Prime Minister.

The report, whose pitch revolves around how to deal with corruption, ensure inclusivity, unite the country, create opportunities for all, ensure safety and security for all and devolution, was a result of days of engagements that sought to isolate problems facing the country and devise ways of addressing them.

It also proposes a more inclusive executive that will do away with the winner takes it all presidency.

It further seeks to address the evasive two-third gender rule by giving women equal voting power at the Senate by implementing representation to one man and one woman for each county

The 14-member BBI team had been working in small groups focusing on legislative, policy, constitutional and administrative changes.

The report is expected to pave way for a new constitutional landscape that will re-define the political leadership of the country through a referendum.

Before a referendum, BBI task force is expected to collect a million signatures that will be presented to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for verification, then to the county assemblies for ratification, and if it passes the 25 county threshold, it will be taken to parliament for the drafting of the referendum bill.

Kenya conducted its last referendum in 2010 that resulted in the promulgation of the current constitution.

The 180-page document also outlines sectors of the Kenyan nation that require reforms to make the country more progressive, cohesive and inclusive.