Selection headache for Mamelodi head coach ahead of CR Belouizdad test

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi is facing selection headache exercise as his side braces for their CAF Champions League group B clash against Algerian champions CR Beluoizdad scheduled Sunday, at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar E Salam, Tanzania.

Sundowns began their group B campaign with a 2-0 home win against Sudan’s Al Hilal while Belouizdad held five time champions TP Mazembe to a barren draw at home.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba has reckoned that those picked in today’s assignment will have to hold up their roles effectively since the squad is packed with quality rife with competition.

It has not been easy for starlets such as Sphelele Mkhulise and Promise Mkhuma to break into the starting lineup.

It’s a tough job for Mngqithi and co-coaches Rhulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela to decide who to leave out, but the former has promised selections are only done on merit.

The 2016 champions will be out to extend their lead at the top of their group while CR Beluoizdad will be keen to pick their first maximum points ,buoyed by their fancied draw against TP Mazembe.

Mamelodi leads the standings with 3 points from one game ,1 point ahead of second placed TP Mazembe who have two draws from two matches while CR Belouizdad and Al Hilal lie in third and fourth places with a point each.

The match which is expected to kick off at 4PM east African time, will be broadcast live on KBC TV .