Selection process for 2021 Wings to Fly scholarships commences

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) has commenced the selection process for the 2021 Wings to Fly scholarship program in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation and the German government through KfW.

Additionally, a similar process has started for the 2021 Elimu scholarship program, a flagship program sponsored by the World Bank and the Ministry of Education and implemented through EGF.

The two programs will offer a combined total of 10,500 scholarships to academically promising scholars from needy backgrounds who sat and excelled in the 2020 KCPE examinations.

The selected Wings to Fly scholars will form the twelfth cohort and will join a total of 17,304 scholars who have benefitted from comprehensive scholarships offered through the program while the successful Elimu scholars will form the second cohort and will join the existing 9,000 scholars who were commissioned last year. This brings the total scholarships so far implemented by EGF to 36,804.

Academically promising 2020 KCPE finalists from all 47 counties who scored a minimum of 350 marks and who come from needy backgrounds can apply for the 2021 Wings to Fly scholarships by logging on to https://egfdmis.equitybank.co.ke/register_w2f to create a new account on the Wings to Fly portal and fill in the 2021 application form for consideration.

While 2020 KCPE finalists from financially challenged backgrounds who sat their examinations at public primary schools and are from 110 targeted Sub-Counties and fifteen urban centres with informal settlements and scored a minimum of 280 marks can make applications for the 2020/2021 Elimu scholarships by logging on to https://egfdmis.equitybank.co.ke/register_elimu to create a new account on the Elimu portal and fill in the 2020/2021 application form for consideration.

For affirmative action, candidates who are from vulnerable and marginalized communities and those with special needs and disabilities who attained below 280 marks may be considered.

For both scholarship programs, scholars, guardians and parents who are unable to access the forms on the portal can get physical scholarship application forms at their nearest Equity branch or Equity Agent and must submit these for consideration on or before 31st May 2021.

The deadline for all scholarship application is 31st May 2021 whether submitted through the application portals or through Equity bank branches or Equity Agents.

Commenting on the commencement of the selection process, Equity Group Foundation Executive Chairman, Dr. James Mwangi reiterated the Group’s commitment to supporting Kenyans to enjoy access to education opportunities through its scholarship programs.

“As Equity, we truly value the role of the various partners that we work with at the community level to ensure that our selection process is fair and that a vast majority of Kenyans get to hear about the programs and are guided appropriately on how to apply for the scholarships. This year, we wish to encourage interested applicants to embrace the use of the digital portals as this will minimize paper handling and will thus contribute to our efforts of minimizing the risk of exposure to COVID-19,” said Dr. Mwangi.

Dr Mwangi has also appealed to Kenyans of goodwill who know a needy bright child anywhere in Kenya who has met the application criteria to help them apply for the scholarship. “There are many needy and bright children who have attained the eligible marks and may not hear of this opportunity. I appeal to all Kenyans of goodwill to support this initiative by helping such children to access the application forms from their nearby Equity bank branch or Agent so that they can stand a chance of securing a scholarship for their secondary school education,” said Dr Mwangi said.

The submission deadline of 31st May 2021 will allow the Wings to Fly Community Scholarship Selection Board (CSSB) in all 47 counties and the Elimu Community Scholarship Advisory Committee (CSAC) in each of the 110 sub counties and 15 urban centres ample time to review and scrutinize the applications as well as conduct face to face interviews and assessments before awarding the most deserving scholars the scholarship opportunities.

The CSSB comprises of relevant key personalities in the community and is chaired by the Sub-County Director of Education and coordinated by Equity Bank Branch Manager while the CSAC comprises of relevant key personalities in the community and will be chaired by the Deputy County Commissioner and coordinated by Equity Branch Manager.