Selena Gomez documentary covers mental health

The documentary also cover her 2019 trip to Kenya.

Musician Selena Gomez reveals intimate details about her life and mental health in the new Apple+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.

The documentary set to be released today, Friday, November 4th covers topics such as mental health, her personal life – including details about her autoimmune disease – and her mental health platform Wondermind.

Speaking about the documentary, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer said the documentary was healing.

“In a weird way, I feel like it is a time capsule of things – a period of my life where I look back, and I actually feel bad for that version of myself,” Gomez told Entertainment Tonight. “I think that it was good for me to see how I was responding to my body, the way that I was acting and the way it was so irrational in moments, and I think it was really healing for me to see that and get it out.”

When asked if she had any advice for her younger self, Gomez said she wished she took a break when she needed it.

“I think my advice is to not be afraid. I never actually was afraid to tell people that I wanna take time for myself. I never thought that was a bad thing,” she said. “So, to be sharing something honest and say, ‘Hey, I’m taking a break because I need it?’ I’m being honest, and I think that’s just who I am.”

