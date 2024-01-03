Singer and actress Selena Gomez recently joined the Smartless podcast hosted by Jason Bateman, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes in which she spoke about her career.

During the interview, she shared that if she had a choice, she would choose music over acting.

“I wanted to be an actress, I never really intended on being a singer full-time but apparently that hobby turned into something else,” she said.

Explaining how she became a singer, she credited Disney and her role acting on “The Wizards of Waverly Place.”

“Disney is, it’s safe to say, a machine and, in a way, forcefully require that I know how to sing so I could sing the theme song [of a show]. They know how to package someone and make it a whole triple threat thing,” she said.

After she recorded the theme song for Wizards, Disney asked if Gomez would like to record an album, which she “thought it would be fun.”

Gomez also added that she felt she had one album left to give but maybe not anymore.

“…the older I get, the more I’m kind of like, I would like to find something to just settle on. I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting.”

Gomez is currently the star of Hulu’s hit series Only Murders in The Building. She has been nominated for two Golden Globes, in 2023 and 2024, for best performance by an actress in a television series – musical or comedy.

The show is currently in its third season.