Selena Gomez has disclosed that she isn’t able to carry her own children.

The 32-year-old singer and actor spoke about it in a cover interview with Vanity Fair, saying finding out she wouldn’t be able to have a safe pregnancy is something she’s had to “grieve”.

“I haven’t ever said this, but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children,” she told the publication.

“I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while.”

Gomez has previously been open about about her diagnosis with lupus, an incurable autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal tissue.

Symptoms can be managed using medication. In 2017, she revealed she had a kidney transplant linked to her lupus.

The singer has also been open about living with bipolar disorder, something covered in her documentary, My Mind and Me.

In 2022, Gomez told Rolling Stone that she may not be able to have a safe pregnancy, due to the medication she takes to treat bipolar.

In the Vanity Fair interview, Gomez said she hoped to have children, and said she is considering surrogacy or adoption.

(Gomez’s mum, Mandy Teefey, is adopted – something Gomez has said her family is grateful for).

“It’s not necessarily the way I envisioned it. I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone,” she said.

“I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me.

“It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people.”

She added: “I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby.”

Gomez is currently in a relationship with music producer Benny Blanco.