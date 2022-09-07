‘Selina’ actors meet with Tanzanian film board

Celestine Gachui and Peter Kamau starred in the popular Kenyan series that concluded in April.

Celestine Gachui and Peter Kamau, popularly known as Selina and Biko respectively met with members of the Tanzanian Film Board on Tuesday.

The two who starred in the popular Kenyan series Selina, which aired its final episode in April this year, met to discuss collaboration between actors and filmmakers in Kenya and in Tanzania.

The actress highlighted her meeting with the Executive Secretary Dr Kiagho Kilonzo and expressed her love for Tanzanian shows and films.

Selina won best TV drama series at the 2018/2019 Kalasha awards beating out popular productions like Monica, Pete, The Wives and Ithaga Riene.

